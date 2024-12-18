Airstrikes target Yemen's rebel-held capital after Houthi attack targets Israel

Photo: The Canadian Press This is a locator map for Yemen with its capital, Sanaa. (AP Photo)

A series of intense airstrikes shook Yemen's rebel-held capital early Thursday, shortly after a Houthi missile targeted central Israel.

It wasn't immediately clear who launched the strikes on Sanaa, which the Houthis have held for over a decade.

American forces have launched a series of strikes on the Houthis over nearly a year due to Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea corridor. U.S. military officials did not acknowledge a request for comment.

The strikes happened just after the Israeli military said its air force intercepted a missile launched from Yemen before it entered the country's territory.

“Rocket and missile sirens were sounded following the possibility of falling debris from the interception,” the Israeli military said.