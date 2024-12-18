245783
World  

Airstrikes target Yemen's rebel-held capital after Houthi attack targets Israel

Airstrikes target capital

The Associated Press - | Story: 523577

A series of intense airstrikes shook Yemen's rebel-held capital early Thursday, shortly after a Houthi missile targeted central Israel.

It wasn't immediately clear who launched the strikes on Sanaa, which the Houthis have held for over a decade.

American forces have launched a series of strikes on the Houthis over nearly a year due to Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea corridor. U.S. military officials did not acknowledge a request for comment.

The strikes happened just after the Israeli military said its air force intercepted a missile launched from Yemen before it entered the country's territory.

“Rocket and missile sirens were sounded following the possibility of falling debris from the interception,” the Israeli military said.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More World News