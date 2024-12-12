American who says he crossed into Syria on foot is freed after 7 months in detention

Photo: The Canadian Press This is a locator map for Syria with its capital, Damascus. (AP Photo)

An American who says he crossed into Syria on foot has been released after seven months in detention.

Travis Timmerman told the Al-Arabiya TV network in an interview on Thursday that he had been treated well. He said he had crossed into Syria from Lebanon on a religious pilgrimage.

He appeared in videos circulating online earlier in the day in which rebels said they had located him and were keeping him safe.