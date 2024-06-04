237259
Garland slams attacks on the Justice Department, telling lawmakers: 'I will not be intimidated'

Alanna Durkin Richer And Eric Tucker, The Associated Press - | Story: 490686

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland forcefully rebuked what he described as unprecedented attacks on the Justice Department Tuesday, telling Republicans who have sought to hold him in contempt that he will “not be intimidated.”

During a hearing before the the House Judiciary Committee, Garland condemned the “conspiracy theory” pushed by Donald Trump's allies that the department was behind Trump's state court prosecution in New York in which the former Republican president was convicted of 34 felony charges.

Garland called the unsupported claim “an attack on the judicial process itself.”

And Garland pushed back against “baseless and extremely dangerous falsehoods” being peddled about the FBI as well as threats to defund the special counsel prosecutions of former President Trump.

His appearance came as Republicans have moved to hold him in contempt for the Biden administration's refusal to hand over audio of President Joe Biden's interview with special counsel Robert Hur, which focused on the president's handling of classified documents.

A transcript of Biden's interview has been made public, but the president asserted executive privilege over the audio last month to block its release. The White House has said Republican lawmakers only want the audio so they can chop it up and use it for political purposes.

The Justice Department has argued witnesses might be less likely to cooperate if they know their interviews might become public. Garland told lawmakers he would not “jeopardize the ability of our prosecutors and agents to do their jobs effectively in future investigations."

“I will not be intimidated,” Garland said. "And the Justice Department will not be intimidated. We will continue to do our jobs free from political influence. And we will not back down from defending our democracy.”

Rep. Jim Jordan, the committee’s top Republican, criticized Garland in his opening statement for a broad array of what he depicted as politically motivated decisions by federal law enforcement -- including the conclusions by different special counsels that Trump criminally mishandled classified documents while Biden did not.

“Many Americans believe there’s now a double standard in our justice system. They believe that because there is,” Jordan said.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, who was investigated by the Justice Department but not charged in a sex trafficking inquiry, had a tense exchange early in the hearing when he demanded to know if the department would produce records related to the New York state case in which Trump was convicted last week.

Garland disputed as false allegations by Gaetz that he had “dispatched” to the Manhattan District Attorney office a Justice Department attorney who later became part of the Trump prosecution team, insisting that he had nothing to do with it.

okc_watts

Just the response I expect from someone afflicted with TDS. Just look at the different response for Trump and Biden regarding the Documents case. One a raid with multiple agents in the middle of the night with guns prepared to be used. The other letting Biden's attorneys look for the documents and then say okay we believe you, without actually going to see for themselves. Then the location of Documents in multiple unsecured locations, some taken while he was a Senator years before the dementia set in.

fluffy

Let's not ignore the fact that the future of Trump and the Republican Party depends on them being able to destroy the US Justice system in order to distract from them running a convicted felon as their presidential candidate.

susieq

If you have watched any of the CPAC sessions in the USA, you will have seen that Garland is totally intimidated. He is covering up so much corruption in the Biden Administration it's ridiculous. This is just the tip of the iceberg. What an amazing time we are living in to witness the fall of the cabal.


