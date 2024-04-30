Haiti's transitional council names new prime minister in hopes of quelling stifling violence

Photo: The Canadian Press a man carries dry cleaning past an armored police vehicle in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, April 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Haiti’s newly installed transitional presidential council chose former Sports Minister Fritz Belizaire as the country's prime minister Tuesday as it presses forward in its monumental task of trying to establish a stable new government amid stifling violence.

Belizaire replaces Michel Patrick Boisvert, the former minister of economy and finance who was currently Haiti’s interim prime minister.

The nine-member transitional council, seven of whom have voting rights, is choosing a new prime minister and Cabinet in a bid to help quell gang violence that is choking the capital of Port-au-Prince and beyond.

Belizaire had the support of four of the voting members.