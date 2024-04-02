Fire at an Istanbul nightclub during renovations leaves at least 29 dead and several badly hurt

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 7:25 a.m.

Officials in Istanbul now say at least 29 people are dead in the wake of a fire at a nightclub that was undergoing renovations.

Authorities detained five people for questioning, including managers of the club and one person in charge of the renovations, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said.

Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu said authorities were inspecting the entire building to assess its safety.

UPDATE 6:55 a.m.

The death toll has risen to at least 25 from a fire at an Istanbul nightclub during renovations on Tuesday.

Several others were badly hurt, according to officials. A number people have also been detained for questioning.

At least eight people were injured, seven of them hospitalized in serious condition, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

ORIGINAL 6:33 a.m.

A fire at an Istanbul nightclub during renovations on Tuesday left 15 people dead and several badly hurt, officials and reports said.

The nightclub, which was closed for the renovations, was on the ground floor of a 16-story residential building in the Besiktas district on the European side of the city bisected by the Bosphorus.

The fire was brought under control.

Gov. Davut Gul told reporters at the scene that the cause of the fire was under investigation, and the victims were believed to be involved in the renovation work.