Pakistan air force carries out retaliatory strikes in Iran, targeting Pakistani insurgents

Pakistan's air force carried out retaliatory strikes on insurgents inside Iran, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday. The strikes followed Iran’s attack Tuesday on Pakistani soil that killed two children in the southwestern Baluchistan province.

Iran’s state media Thursday said several explosions were heard near Saravan city close to the border of Iran and Pakistan.

The official IRNA news agency quoted the deputy governor of Sistan and Baluchistan province, Ali Reza Marhamati, as saying authorities are investigating.

Pakistan recalled its ambassador to Tehran on Wednesday, a day after Iran launched airstrikes on Pakistan that it claimed targeted bases for a militant Sunni separatist group. Islamabad angrily denounced the attack as a “blatant violation” of its airspace.

A Pakistani intelligence report said the two children killed were a 6-year-old girl and an 11-month-old boy. Three women were injured, aged between 28 and 35. The report also said three or four drones were fired from the Iranian side, hitting a mosque and other buildings, including a house.

Media reports suggest people in Iran have been injured in the drone and missile strikes by Pakistan's air force.