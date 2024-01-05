One dead, 11 injured after tour bus from Montreal crashes in New York state

Photo: The Canadian Press The New York State Police is continuing to investigate the fatal bus crash on Interstate 87 southbound that occurred on January 5, 2024, in Lake George, NY. A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

New York State Police say one person is dead and 11 people are injured after a bus coming from Montreal crashed on Interstate Highway 87 in Lake George, N.Y.

Police say that in addition to the death, one passenger suffered serious injuries and 10 people were left with minor injuries after a Skyway Coach Line tour bus crashed at around 12:50 p.m. Friday. The bus was headed to New York City.

A video aired by local news outlets showed a bus resting on its side on the shoulder of the roadway.

There were 23 people on the bus including the driver, and the injured have been taken to area hospitals.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said police and Department of Transportation workers were on site performing rescue operations.

State police say one passenger was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in critical condition.

Ray Agnew, spokesman for Glens Falls Hospital, says the health facility received multiple passengers with minor injuries.

Police spokesperson Deanna Cohen said the scene was still being assessed and had no further details.

“I join the people of New York in praying for the well-being of all involved in this horrific incident and am deeply grateful for the heroic efforts of our first responders,” Hochul said on X.