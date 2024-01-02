Epstein court documents featuring big names to be released this week

Photo: BANG Showbiz Jeffery Epstein

Hundreds of court documents related to late sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein will be made public this week.

ABC News is reporting prominent names such as former President Bill Clinton are expected to appear in the filings.

A U.S. District Judge ruled last month there was no reason to continue to conceal the identities of Epstein’s associates. The ruling ordered the unsealing of records to start after Jan. 1.

ABC News reports the files are related to a 2015 civil lawsuit linked to claims that Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's ex, facilitated the abuse of a sex trafficking victim. That victim claimed the pair directed her to have sex with Prince Andrew, who denied the claims and settled a lawsuit she filed against him.

While that case and its allegations were widely publicized, the sealed records about to be released contain additional details and names. While former President Bill Clinton has not been accused of any wrongdoing, ABC News is reporting he is identified as "Doe 36” and mentioned more than 50 times in the filings.