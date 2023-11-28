Finland plans to close entire border with Russia over migration concerns

Photo: Wikimedia Commons Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo says Finland will close its entire border with Russia due to concerns over migration.

Orpo made the announcement during a news conference on Tuesday.

Finland had only one remaining border checkpoint open, located in the Arcticm after the government closed seven others because of a surge in arrivals of migrants from the Middle East and Africa.

Finland accuses Moscow of ushering the migrants toward the Finnish border.