Israeli defense officials agree to allow fuel into Gaza for humanitarian purposes

Israeli defense officials say they have agreed to allow fuel shipments into the Gaza Strip for humanitarian operations.

It is the first time that Israel has allowed fuel into the besieged territory since the Hamas militant group’s bloody cross-border invasion on Oct. 7.

Israel declared war and barred fuel shipments after the attack, saying Hamas would divert supplies for military use. But the fuel shortages have crippled operations at Gaza hospitals, which run on generators, and hindered the U.N. from delivering humanitarian services.

COGAT, the Israeli defense body responsible for Palestinian affairs announced early Wednesday that it would allow U.N. trucks to refill at the Rafah crossing on the Egyptian border later Wednesday. It said the decision was in response to a request from the U.S.

UNRWA, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, warned late Tuesday that its fuel-storage facility in Gaza had run dry and that it would soon be forced to halt operations.