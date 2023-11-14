Police in Yorkshire have made an arrest in connection with the on-ice death of Adam Johnson

Photo: The Canadian Press Adam Johnson (47)

Police in South Yorkshire have made an arrest in connection with the death of Adam Johnson during a hockey game in the UK last month.

The unidentified man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter. He remains in police custody.

Johnson was injured during a game between the Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers when his throat was cut by the skate blade of an opposing player.

He was pronounced dead in hospital.

"Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances," said Deputy Chief Supt. Becs Horsfell.

"We have been speaking to highly specialized experts in their field to assist in our enquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation."

Johnson's death sent shockwaves through the hockey community around the world.

Most leagues have either mandated the wearing neck guards or are recommending their use.

Johnson, 29, played 13 games in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2018 to 2020.