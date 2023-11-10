No Canadians approved to leave Gaza on Friday were able to exit: Global Affairs

Photo: The Canadian Press Palestinians flee to the southern Gaza Strip along Salah al-Din Street in Bureij, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Hatem Moussa

OTTAWA - Global Affairs Canada says none of the Canadians on Friday's list of foreign nationals approved to leave the Gaza Strip were able to exit.

There were 266 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their family members on the Friday list who hoped to cross into Egypt at the Rafah border crossing.

Officials at the crossing had been expected to start processing the latest group of people looking to flee the Israel-Hamas conflict Friday morning.

Seventy-five Canadians, permanent residents and family members made it out Tuesday, followed by another 32 on Thursday.

Some have now arrived back in Canada while others are still in Cairo.

Global Affairs Canada said that as of late Thursday, 550 more people were still hoping to leave the territory.