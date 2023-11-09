Republican presidential hopeful wants to build wall along Canada-US border

Photo: The Canadian Press

It was a well-worn Canadian punchline during the Trump years: someone should build a wall along the Canada-U.S. border.

One of the former president's would-be successors says he wants to do exactly that.

During Wednesday's Republican primary debate, a straight-faced Vivek Ramaswamy called it an example of skating to where the puck is going.

It also reflects a popular talking point among some Capitol Hill Republicans who say they fear an increase in migrants entering the U.S. illegally from Canada.

Ramaswamy's campaign strategy has been to embrace and amplify Trump's shock-and-awe tactics, which famously included plans for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

The debate, featuring just five of the Republican hopefuls, came in the face of fresh polling that suggests Trump himself remains the runaway favourite.