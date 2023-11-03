Hezbollah leader not deterred by US warnings on Israel-Hamas conflict

Photo: The Canadian Press

The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah says his militia is not deterred by U.S. warnings to stay out of the Israel-Hamas war.

In a televised speech Friday, Hassan Nasrallah referred to U.S. military deployments in the region, saying “your fleets in the Mediterranean ... will not scare us.” He said that Hezbollah is prepared for all options.

Nasrallah said his militia is engaged in unprecedented cross-border fighting with Israel – and threatened escalation.

In a widely anticipated speech, Hassan Nasrallah stopped short of announcing that Hezbollah is fully engaging in the Israel-Hamas war.

Nasrallah said the fighting on the Lebanon-Israel border would “not be limited” to the scale seen thus far.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out a temporary cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, saying he will press ahead with a devastating military offensive until hostages held by the Hamas militant group are released.

Netanyahu spoke Friday shortly after meeting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who pressed Israel for a temporary pause in its offensive in order to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza. Blinken also urged Israel to do more to protect civilians from its attacks.

In a statement to reporters Friday, Netanyahu said Israel is continuing with “all of its power” and “refuses a temporary cease-fire that doesn’t include a return of our hostages.”

Hamas kidnapped some 240 people in its bloody Oct. 7 cross-border attack that triggered the Israel-Hamas war. The attack killed some 1,400 people, while over 9,000 people have been killed since Israel began striking Gaza the same day, according to Palestinian health officials.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said more needs to be done to protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza or else there will be “no partners for peace” as he urged Israel to ensure greater humanitarian aid to the besieged territory. Israel, meanwhile, warned that it was on high alert for attacks on its border with Lebanon as fears grew that the conflict could widen.

Israeli troops tightened their encirclement of Gaza City, the focus of their campaign to crush the enclave’s ruling Hamas militants, who launched a brutal attack on Israeli communities that started the war.

But ever since that Oct. 7 assault, there have been concerns the conflict could ignite fighting on other fronts, and Israel and the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah have repeatedly traded fire along the Lebanon border. Tensions escalated further as Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday delivered his first public speech since the conflict began.

Blinken, in Israel on his second diplomatic mission in the region dealing with the war, reiterated U.S. full support for Israel, saying it had the right to defend itself. He said the U.S. was committed to ensuring that no “second of third front” opens in the conflict, referring to Hezbollah.

But he said there had to be a substantial and immediate increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza and, “we need to do more to protect Palestinian civilians” in Gaza. Without that, “there are no partners for peace,” he said, adding that it was critical to restore the path toward a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Hezbollah, an Iran-backed ally of Hamas, attacked Israeli military positions in northern Israel with drones, mortar fire and suicide drones on Thursday. The Israeli military said it retaliated with warplanes and helicopter gunships, and spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said civilians were wounded in the Hezbollah attacks.

“We are in a high state of readiness in the north, in a very high state of alert, to respond to any event today and in coming days,” he said.