Canadian Press NewsAlert: Israeli woman with Canadian relatives has died: group

A sixth Canadian is confirmed to have died in the Israel-Hamas war(opens in a new tab), and now just two remain missing, Canada's foreign affairs minister said Tuesday.

An Israeli woman with Canadian family has died, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs says.

The centre says the family of Tiferet Lapidot has asked that the development be shared with the media.

They describe her as an Israeli woman with Canadian parents.

While technically not a Canadian citizen, because her parents are Canadians and she would have been eligible for Canadian citizenship if they’d filed the requisite paperwork, Joly's office said the federal government is counting Lapidot's death as a Canadian death.

They say she was reportedly kidnapped by Hamas militants and her body was identified Tuesday morning.

The war in the Middle East began Oct. 7.