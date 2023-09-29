Intense rainfall in New York City causes massive flooding in city

Photo: X.com / Lil Wyn

Much of New York City is underwater Friday after what Gov. Kathy Hochul has called “a life-threatening rainfall event,” and the city has declared a state of emergency.

A flash-flood warning is in effect for Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, and videos from the city show extreme flooding in the streets and subway areas.

“This is a very challenging weather event,” Hochul said in an interview on New York’s WNBC-TV. “This a life-threatening event. And I need all New Yorkers to heed that warning so we can keep them safe.”

The New York Times reports that as of 2 p.m. local time, nearly 14 cm of rain had fallen over New York City since midnight. The newspaper reports that it's now the second-wettest September in New York City history, with more than 35 cm of rain falling this month.

The unprecedented rain has forced the cancellation of Friday night's New York Mets baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Rangers preseason NHL game against the New York Islanders.