MP Michael Chong testifies Tuesday in D.C. about being a foreign interference target

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative MP for Wellington-Halton Hills Michael Chong speaks to reporters after appearing as a witness at the Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs (PROC) regarding foreign election interference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

Canadian Conservative MP Michael Chong will be in the U.S. capital Tuesday to tell Capitol Hill lawmakers what it's like to be a target of a Chinese foreign interference campaign.

Chong is one of several witnesses who are scheduled to appear before the Congressional-Executive Commission on China.

Chong says he's unafraid to tell his story and to speak on behalf of the countless other Canadians that he says have also been targeted.

The commission, which includes senators, members of Congress and executive branch officials, was set up in 2000 to keep tabs on China's human-rights record.

Its last annual report described China as a country that speaks the language of human rights and democracy while actively working to undermine both.

Canada's federal Liberal government, dogged by criticism of its handling of the foreign interference file, has launched a public inquiry that's expected to last 16 months.