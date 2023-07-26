'A giant flying propane tank': Congress gets serious about unsolved UAP mysteries

Photo: The Canadian Press Ryan Graves, Americans for Safe Aerospace Executive Director, from left, U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Maj. David Grusch, and U.S. Navy (Ret.) Cmdr. David Fravor, are sworn in during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs in the House Rayburn Office building, in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The trio of former military and intelligence officials is urging a House subcommittee to finally get serious about so-called unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Nathan Howard

Once a pop-culture punchline, UFOs are fast becoming a hot topic on Capitol Hill and a pressing national security concern for some members of Congress.

A trio of former military and intelligence officials is urging a House subcommittee to finally get serious about so-called unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs.

They warn that UAPs, whatever their origins, pose a serious potential danger to both military pilots and commercial aircraft.

They suggest taxpayer dollars have been quietly misappropriated for decades to advance the classified study of what they call craft of "non-human origin."

And they tell compelling stories about their own close encounters — from the flying "Tic Tac" of 2004 to more recent military sightings of a dark cube inside a clear sphere.

Today's witnesses included former intelligence officer David Grusch, who says the U.S. is engaged in a long-standing, top-secret effort to retrieve and reverse-engineer crashed UAPs.