Rescued Australian man who was adrift 3 months in Pacific with dog 'grateful' to be alive

Photo: The Canadian Press

An Australian sailor who was rescued by a Mexican tuna boat after being adrift at sea with his dog for three months stepped foot on dry land Tuesday for the first time since their ordeal began.

After a visit from a doctor on board the Maria Delia Tuna, Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock, 54, and his dog, Bella, disembarked in the Mexican port city of Manzanillo from the fishing boat that rescued them.

“I’m feeling alright. I’m feeling a lot better than I was, I tell ya,” Shaddock told reporters on the dock.

“To the captain and fishing company that saved my life, I’m just so grateful. I’m alive and I didn’t really think I’d make it,” Shaddock said, adding that he and his “amazing” dog are both doing well now and that he still loves the ocean.

Before they left the vessel, the crew posed for photos on board while holding Bella.

The Sydney man's catamaran was crippled by bad weather weeks after it set sail in April from the Mexican city of La Paz for French Polynesia, reported The Daily Telegraph, a Sydney newspaper.

Shaddock told Australia’s Nine News television that he and his dog had survived on raw fish and rain water after a storm damaged his vessel and wiped out its electronics.

The tuna boat spotted Shaddock's boat about 1,200 miles (1,930 kilometers) from land, Grupomar, which operates the fishing fleet, said in a statement. It didn't specify when the rescue occurred, but said Shaddock and his dog were in a “precarious” state when found, lacking provisions and shelter, and that the tuna boat’s crew gave them medical attention, food and hydration.