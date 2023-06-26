Worker sucked into jet engine at San Antonio airport in Texas

Photo: San Antonio International Airport/Facebook

A ground worker died Friday night when they were sucked into the engine of an airliner at San Antonio International Airport in Texas.

Aviation website AeroInside.com reports the victim was ingested into the engine of a Delta Airlines Airbus A319-100 after it landed on a flight from Los Angeles.

"The aircraft landed on San Antonio's runway 13R and was taxiing to the apron on single engine when a ground worker was ingested into the engine and was killed," Aero Inside reports.

The airport confirmed the death in a statement:

"An accident occurred on the ground at San Antonio International Airport (SAT) tonight that resulted in the fatality of an airline ground crew member. We are deeply saddened by this incident and are working with authorities as they begin their investigation. We will share more information as details become available."

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.