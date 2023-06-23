Owner of destroyed sub could use 'cruel' law for protection: lawyer

Photo: OceanGate Expeditions

A lawyer in California says a "cruel" piece of maritime law famously used by the owners of the Titanic to avoid costly litigation could be used by the owners of a small submersible that imploded on its way to the famous wreck.

A catastrophic implosion ripped apart the Titan submersible, killing all five people aboard as it was descending to the bottom of the North Atlantic during an expedition to the wreck of the Titanic, a U.S. Coast Guard official said Thursday.

Charles Naylor says OceanGate Expeditions, the company that owned the Titan submersible, can try to use the law to pre-emptively exonerate itself ahead of any possible legal action.

He said the company could file a suit under the United States 1850's-era Limitation of Liability Act to limit its liability to the value of the remains of the vessel.

The owners of the Titanic used the law after the steamship smashed into an iceberg off the coast of Newfoundland in April 1912, killing more than 1,500 people

Naylor says if a company files an action to protect itself under the act, families have just two months to launch a challenge, which forces them to take on complicated legal procedures in the thick of their grief.

Several pieces of the minivan-size craft, including parts of its carbon-fibre hull, were found in a debris field on an otherwise clear section of the ocean floor, about 500 metres from the bow of the sunken luxury liner, Rear Admiral John Mauger, commander of First Coast Guard District in Boston, told reporters.

Those killed include the vessel's pilot, OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, French explorer and Titanic expert Paul-Henry Nargeolet and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son, Suleman.