Jordan's royal wedding ceremony packed with stars

Photo: The Canadian Press Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein.

Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate have arrived at the wedding ceremony of Jordan’s crown prince and his Saudi bride.

The British royal couple headline a high-powered guest list for the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Saudi architect Rajwa Alseif. Members of the royal families of Belgium, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands and Japan are also attending.

William, dressed in a dark suit and blue tie, and Kate, in a long pink dress, briefly greeted Jordan's King Abdullah II and Queen Rania as they arrived at the palace.

They had landed earlier Thursday for an unannounced visit to attend the wedding in the Jordanian capital of Amman.

The Jordanian and British royal families have long had a special relationship. Both William, 40, and Hussein, are graduates of Britain’s Royal Military Academy of Sandhurst. The two spent time together when the crown prince hosted William during a 2018 trip to Jordan.

The British monarchy and Jordan’s ruling Hashemites have a long shared history. Britain had helped install the Hashemites in then-Transjordan a century ago, and remained involved in Jordanian affairs in subsequent decades. Hussein’s grandfather, the late King Hussein, and his father, King Abdullah II, also attended Sandhurst.

Crowds were gathering at huge screens set to livestream the wedding across the country, with many attendees waving flags and decked out in the white-and-red checkered scarves that are a signature of Jordan's ruling family, the Hashemites.

At the ancient Roman amphitheater in the center of the capital, Amman, Jordanian singer Hussein Salman pumped up the crowds with congratulatory wedding ballads. The 6,000-seat theater was almost completely full, as families sang along and children, with “Celebrating Hussein” painted on their cheeks, clapped wildly.

“This is an important day because he is our future king,” said Ahmad al-Masri, an 18-year-old attending with his family. “All of Jordan is watching.”

Excitement over the nuptials — Jordan’s biggest royal event in years — has been building in the capital of Amman, where congratulatory banners of Hussein and his beaming bride adorn buses and hang over winding hillside streets. Shops had competing displays of royal regalia.

Jordan’s 11 million citizens have watched the young crown prince rise in prominence in recent years, as he increasingly joined his father, King Abdullah II, in public appearances. Hussein has graduated from Georgetown University, joined the military and gained some global recognition speaking at the U.N. General Assembly. His wedding, experts say, marks his next crucial rite of passage.