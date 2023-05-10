On heels of damning sex abuse verdict, Trump faces GOP voters on live CNN town hall

Photo: The Canadian Press Former U.S. president Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. Love him or hate him, Trump is about to make more must-see TV — this time on the heels of a damning sexual abuse verdict in a New York courtroom. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Charles Krupa

Unchastened and unrepentant, Donald Trump picked up Wednesday where he left off two years ago, rejecting the 2020 election results and his role in the Jan. 6 riots, denouncing Democrats as "stupid fools" and vowing to make the U.S. a fossil-fuel superpower.

Twice impeached, recently indicted and now on the hook for a $5-million sexual abuse and defamation verdict, image rehabilitation was clearly the furthest thing from Trump's mind as he barrelled into New Hampshire for a prime-time CNN town hall.

The former president denied knowing E. Jean Carroll, the "wackjob" whose civil suit ended Tuesday with a finding that Trump sexually assaulted the former magazine writer in 1996, then later defamed her in his public efforts to deny the allegations.

He rejected any suggestion that he helped to foment the deadly Capitol Hill riots in 2021, when supporters ran rampant through Congress, fuelled by his still-rigid insistence that he was the rightful winner of the presidential election.

And throughout, Trump — the clear front-runner for the Republican nomination for president in 2024 — played to a friendly crowd, basking in frequent applause breaks and raucous laughter from the crowd, particularly when he shouted down host Kaitlan Collins, describing her at one point as a "nasty woman."

"They were there with love in their heart — it was a beautiful day," he said of the riots, blaming D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for a lack of security at the Capitol.

As president, he said, he would "most likely" pardon a "large portion" of the nearly 500 people — "great people" — convicted to date for their actions on that day, although he stopped short when asked if that would include members of the extremist Proud Boys.

And when asked if he'd respect the results of the next election, he said he would — "If I think it's an honest election."

He added: "If I don't win, this country's going to be in big trouble."

When a member of the audience, which largely comprised Republican and undeclared voters, asked about his plan to tackle inflation, he replied, simply: "Drill, baby, drill."

"We were energy independent, soon to be energy dominant; we were going to be bigger than Russia and Saudi Arabia put together times two ... and these stupid fools ended it," Trump said of the Biden administration.

He suggested at one point that Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, currently locked in an impasse over the debt ceiling, should just let the country go off a fiscal cliff and into default.

"You might as well do it now, because you'll do it later," he said. "Our country is dying. Our country is being destroyed by stupid people, by very stupid people."

When gun rights came up, he said he would order more rigid security at U.S. schools, blaming mental health issues for the ongoing rash of mass shootings, and suggested more guns, not fewer, would make the country more safe.

He refused to be pinned down on whether he would sign a federal ban on abortion, although he repeatedly took credit for the repeal of the landmark 1973 decision Roe v. Wade, which was overturned last year after nearly 50 years of federal abortion rights.

And he sounded noncommittal on maintaining military aid to Ukraine, suggesting the rest of the world is taking advantage of the U.S., despite his "very good relationship" with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy.

"If I were president, I will have that war settled in one day — 24 hours," he said to raucous applause. "I'll meet with Putin, I'll meet with Zelenskyy. They both have weaknesses and they both have strengths, and in 24 hours, that war will be over."