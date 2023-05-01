Sudan crisis: Canadians attempt land evacuations as calls for mediation continue

Photo: The Canadian Press

Canada is encouraging Sudan's neighbours to help the country find a mediated end to recent violence, as it attempts to continue getting Canadians to safety via perilous land evacuations.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says he spoke this morning with Djibouti President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh and thanked him for the country's "exceptional support" in hosting Canadian military and diplomatic personnel.

A readout of the call says the two discussed regional mediation efforts, and Trudeau offered Canadian support towards a peaceful resolution.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is pursuing the same thing and assessing the region's humanitarian needs during a visit to Kenya, which is a major player in East Africa.

Sudan's duelling army and paramilitary forces entered another ceasefire Sunday, but the violence did not stop outright, leading countries including Canada to abandon evacuation flights and recommend that people shelter in place or take a risky journey by road to Sudan's coast.

The government said that as of Sunday morning, 400 Canadians and permanent residents had left Sudan and Canada's military had conducted six evacuation flights, while 230 people who had asked for the government's help were still in the country.