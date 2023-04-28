Heavy clashes rock Sudan’s capital despite truce extension

Photo: The Canadian Press Evacuees from Sudan wait for a flight at Larnaca airport, Cyprus, Thursday. Around 140 people including British and other citizens from European Union countries, arrived in Cyprus after being evacuated from Sudan.

Heavy explosions and gunfire rocked Sudan’s capital, Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman early Friday, residents said, despite the extension of a fragile truce between the county’s two top generals whose power struggle has killed hundreds.

After two weeks of fighting that has turned the capital into a war zone and thrown Sudan into turmoil, a wide-ranging group of international mediators — including African and Arab nations, the U.N. and the United States — were intensifying their pressure on the rival generals to enter talks on resolving the crisis.

So far, however, they have managed to achieve only a series of fragile temporary cease-fires that failed to stop clashes but created enough of a lull for tens of thousands of Sudanese to flee to safer areas and for foreign nations to evacuate thousands of their citizens by land, air and sea.

In a sign of the persistent chaos, Turkey said one of its evacuation planes was hit by gunfire outside Khartoum with no casualties on Friday, hours after both sides accepted a 72-hour truce extension, apparently to allow foreign governments complete the evacuation of their citizens.

Fierce clashes with frequent explosions and gunfire continued Friday in Khartoum’s upscale neighborhood of Kafouri, where the military earlier used warplanes to bomb its rivals, the Rapid Support Forces, residents said.

Clashes were also reported around the military’s headquarters, the Republican Palace and the area close to the Khartoum international airport. All these areas have been flashpoints since the war between the military and the RSF erupted on April 15.

There were also signs that the paramilitary was struggling to treat injuries sustained by its forces. Doctors in the capital said the RSF is abducting medical personnel in desperation.

One doctor forwarded a voice note shared on a chat group for Sudanese healthcare workers warning them not to wear medical uniforms or hand over identification listing a profession, should they be stopped.

Dr. Nada Fadul, a Sudanese-American infectious disease physician at the University of Nebraska, who is working with community health leaders in Sudan, said she knew about five instances of doctors being kidnapped by the RSF from Khartoum streets since the start of the fighting.

One of them said he was forcibly taken to an unknown location in Khartoum earlier this week where there were dozens of injured fighters. He saw a stockpile of medical supplies and two other kidnapped doctors working there.

The doctor, who spoke on condition of anonymity for his safety, spent three days treating fighters with gunshot wounds, burns and other injuries. He said he and others were released on late Wednesday.

In Omdurman, across the Nile from Khartoum, a protest group reported “constant explosions” in the district of Karari early Friday.

The Turkish Defense Ministry said “light weapons were fired” at a C-130 aircraft heading to Wadi Sayidna airbase on Khartoum's northern outskirts to evacuate Turkish civilians. The plane landed safely, the ministry said in a tweet, and no personnel were injured.

The Sudanese military blamed the RSF and posted images on its Facebook page, purportedly showing a Turkish aircraft at an airfield, with marks of gunshots on its body and wing. The RSF denied firing on the plane, saying the military controls the area where the airbase is located.