Camilla ‘to be known as Queen after King Charles’ coronation’

Camilla will reportedly be known as the Queen after King Charles’ coronation.



The first indication “Consort” will be officially dropped from the 75-year-old’s title is that Buckingham Palace ditched the term from invitations to Charles’ crowning on May 6 which were publicly released on the official Royal Family Instagram on Tuesday (04.04.23) night.



Royal aides also told The Sun on Tuesday it is understood the moment Charles, 74, is crowned is the “appropriate” moment for a change in her title.



The publication said sources close to Camilla added it had “made sense” to use Queen Consort for the past seven months to distinguish her from the late Queen, who died aged 96 in September at her beloved Balmoral estate in Scotland, but agreed “now is the time for change”.



A royal insider said: “Queen Camilla is the appropriate title to set against King Charles on the invitation. The Coronation is an appropriate time to start using Queen Camilla in an official capacity.”



Ornate invitations – dubbed “stiffies” by royal aides as they are printed on firm card – will be sent to more than 2,000 guests within the next two weeks, according to The Sun.



The publication added the Palace said Queen Consort is Camilla’s “rank” while Queen will be her title and it is expected she will be called Queen Camilla in all royal documents from the day of the Coronation, with the royal website due to be updated after she is crowned.



Buckingham Palace revealed the colourful coronation invitation on Tuesday (04.04.23) night, which features a border of British meadow wildflowers and wildlife, which was designed by Andrew Jamieson – a Brother of the Art Workers’ Guild, of which Charles is an honorary member.



A spokesman for Charles and Camilla declined to say whether Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have accepted their invite according to The Sun, but it added they “have yet to confirm whether they will take their seats” inside Westminster Abbey on the day.