Finland's center-right party claims win in tight election

Photo: The Canadian Press Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin addresses supporters during a campaign rally in Helsinki, Finland, Saturday, April 1, 2023. A parliamentary election in Finland on Sunday is shaping up as an extremely close race between three parties as Prime Minister Sanna Marin's Social Democrats fight to secure a second term running the government. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Finland's center-right National Coalition Party claimed victory with 97.7% of votes counted in Sunday's extremely tight three-way parliamentary race, appearing to beat the ruling Social Democrats led by Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

With the top three parties expected to each get around 20% of the vote, no party is in position to form a government alone.

The National Coalition Party was on top with 20.7%, followed closely by the right-wing populist party The Finns with 20.1%, while the Social Democrats garnered 19.9%.

“Based on this result, talks over forming a new government to Finland will be initiated under the leadership of the National Coalition Party,” said the party's leader Petteri Orpo, as he claimed victory surrounded by supporters.

Marin remains popular at home but her party’s views on the Finnish economy, which emerged as the main campaign theme, were being challenged by conservatives.

Over 2,400 candidates from 22 parties were vying for the 200 seats in the Nordic country’s parliament.

While Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted Finland to seek NATO membership in May 2022, neither the historic decision to abandon the nation’s non-alignment policy nor the war have emerged as major campaign issues. Finland shares a long land border with Russia.

Apart from Finland's economy, other issues the parties debated during the election campaign were the government’s increasing debt, climate change, education, immigration and social benefits.

”I know Sanna Marin is very popular, and she has done great, and most Finns also think that she has done an amazing job with the coronavirus,” voter, Evelina Mäkelä, said in Helsinki.

“But maybe we have to look at the new crisis that we have; some of us still believe that she does a very good job. Other people want something new, apparently,” Mäkelä said.

Finland, which is expected to join NATO in the coming weeks, is a European Union member with a population of 5.5 million.