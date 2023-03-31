Historic Trump indictment could open door to future political prosecutions: expert

Photo: The Canadian Press Former president Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 25, 2023, while en route to West Palm Beach, Fla. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Evan Vucci

It's standard Republican operating procedure these days to defend Donald Trump by accusing Democrats of weaponizing the U.S. Justice Department for political gain.

One expert says Thursday's historic indictment of a former president is sure to make the line between politics and justice even more blurry.

Neama Rahmani, a former assistant U.S. attorney who's now a personal injury lawyer in California, says prosecutors have always been wary of politically sensitive cases.

But that could be all about to change — especially if the Trump charges go to trial and Republicans claim the White House in 2024.

The charges are tied to hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels during Trump's 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of extramarital sexual encounters.

The indictment remains sealed, but CNN has reported that Trump is facing more than 30 charges related to what the outlet is describing as "business fraud."