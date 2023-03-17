Officer who killed George Floyd pleads guilty in tax case

Photo: The Canadian Press

The former Minneapolis police officer serving time for the 2020 murder of George Floyd has pleaded guilty to two counts of tax evasion.

Derek Chauvin entered the plea Friday in a Minnesota court before Washington County Judge Sheridan Hawley.

Chauvin appeared via Zoom from a federal prison in Tucson, Arizona. He was standing in a room and paced around before the hearing began.

Chauvin and his now ex-wife were charged with multiple counts of underreporting their income and failing to file tax returns.

His ex-wife pleaded guilty earlier to two counts.

Chauvin was previously convicted on state murder charges for the May 2020 killing of Floyd and on a federal count of violating the Black man’s civil rights.