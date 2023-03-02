Greece train crash death toll rises to 57 amid search

Photo: The Canadian Press

The death toll from the head-on collision of a passenger train and a freight train in Greece has risen to 57.

Police spokeswoman Constandia Dimoglidou said in a briefing Thursday that 48 people injured in the crash remain in the hospital, six of them in intensive care units.

Emergency crews cut through the mangled remains of a passenger train on Thursday, progressing “centimetre by centimetre” in their search for the dead from a head-on collision in northern Greece.

Rail workers went on strike to protest years of underfunding that they say has left the country’s train system in a dangerous state.

The passenger train and a freight train slammed into each other late Tuesday, crumpling carriages into twisted steel knots and forcing people to smash windows to escape. It was the country's deadliest crash ever.

Fire Service spokesman Yiannis Artopios said the grim recovery effort was proceeding “centimetre by centimetre.”

“We can see that there are more (bodies) people there. Unfortunately, they are in a very bad condition because of the collision,” Artopios told state television.

WORKERS SAY TRAIN SYSTEM IS UNSAFE

The cause of the crash is still not clear. The Larissa station manager arrested after the collision was charged Wednesday with multiple counts of manslaughter and causing serious physical harm through negligence, as a judicial inquiry tries to establish why the two trains were traveling in opposite directions on the same track.

Railway workers’ associations, meanwhile, called strikes, halting national rail services and the subway in Athens. They are protesting working conditions and what they described as a dangerous failure to modernize the Greek rail system due to a lack of public investment during the deep financial crisis that spanned most of the previous decade and brought Greece to the brink of bankruptcy.

“Unfortunately, our long-standing demands for full-time staff hirings, better training and above all, implementation of up-to-date security systems have always ended up in the wastepaper basket,” Greece’s federation of railway employees said in a statement announcing Thursday’s strike.

Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis resigned following the crash, his replacement tasked with setting up an independent inquiry looking into the causes of the crash.

“Responsibility will be assigned,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised address late Wednesday after visiting the collision site.

“We will work so that the words ‘never again’ ... will not remain an empty pledge," he said. "That I promise you.”

Supporters of the strike plan to protest in central Athens later Thursday.

CRASH SURVIVOR DESCRIBES FIERY ESCAPE

More than 300 people were on board the passenger train, many of them students returning from a holiday weekend and annual Carnival celebrations around Greece.

Andreas Alikaniotis, a 20-year-old survivor of the crash, described how he and fellow students escaped from a jackknifed train car as fire approached, smashing windows and throwing luggage onto the ground outside to use as a makeshift landing pad.

“It was a steep drop, into a ditch,” Alikaniotis, who suffered a knee injury, told reporters from his hospital bed in Larissa.

“The lights went out. ... The smoke was suffocating inside the rail car but also outside,” Alikaniotis said.

He said he was “one of the few around who had not been seriously injured.”

"Me and my friends helped people get out.”