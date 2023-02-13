208215
206236
World  

Israeli jets hit militant site in Gaza after rocket attack

Israeli jets hit Gaza

The Canadian Press - | Story: 411188

Residents of the Gaza Strip said Israeli aircraft launched a series of airstrikes at militant sites in the coastal Palestinian territory early Monday.

The airstrikes appear to be a response to the firing of a rocket by Palestinian militants toward southern Israel Saturday evening. Israeli air defenses intercepted the rocket.

The Israeli military said the airstrikes targeted an underground rocket manufacturing complex run by Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The Gaza-Israel frontier had been largely quiet in recent months, but there have been intermittent rocket fire and airstrikes influenced by soaring violence between Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More World News

World Weather
World
London Webcam
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
199701
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
208061


TheTango.net
Daily Dose

Daily Dose

Daily Dose | February 13, 2023

Who's the problem?

Must Watch | February 13, 2023

Hilarious animals

Must Watch | February 13, 2023

John Legend is hands-on dad

Showbiz | February 13, 2023

Celebs then and now

Galleries | February 12, 2023

208828