Entire town in Washington state ordered to evacuate after fire destroys 10 homes

Photo: Adams County Sheriff's Office A wildfire burning on Thursday near Lind, Wash., has forced the evacuation of the community.

An entire town has been ordered to evacuate in Washington state due to a fast-moving wildfire that has already destroyed 10 homes.

The town of Lind, Wash., was ordered to evacuate on Thursday due to the fire, which covers more than 800 hectares.

KING 5 News is reporting that government officials in Washington are worried the fire could “pass through the city.”

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, 10 homes have already been lost.

Lind is a town of about 500 people in southeast Washington, between Kennewick and Spokane.