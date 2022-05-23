Queen Elizabeth uses a buggy at Chelsea Flower Show

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Queen Elizabeth used a buggy at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday (05.23.22).



The 96-year-old monarch used a buggy for the first time ever at the event in London, where she was driven around the gardens.



A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman told the BBC: "Adjustments have been made for the Queen's comfort."



The Queen suffered a series of health problems earlier this year, including being diagnosed with COVID-19 in February.



But she's been much more visible in recent weeks, when she's attended a series of events in the build-up to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.



The monarch has attended the Chelsea Flower Show more than 50 times, but this year's edition marked the first official outing for her buggy.



The vehicle featured the logo of the Danish firm Garia, which makes luxury electric golf carts.



The Queen - who has mobility issues - was last seen on a buggy in 2013, when she attended an event in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.



Meanwhile, the Queen's never-seen-before home movies are set to feature in a new BBC documentary.



The monarch's life will be the focus of 'Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen', a 75-minute documentary that will include behind-the-scenes footage from landmark moments in her reign.



Simon Young, the BBC's commissioning editor for history, recently said: "This documentary is an extraordinary glimpse into a deeply personal side of the royal family that is rarely seen, and it's wonderful to be able to share it with the nation as we mark her Platinum Jubilee."



Claire Popplewell, the creative director for BBC Studio Events Productions, believes the upcoming documentary will be "special".



She said: "As programme-makers who have previously worked closely with the Royal Household on ceremonial and celebratory broadcast events and programs, the production team were under no illusion quite how special having access to this very personal archive was.



"Being able to draw upon the self-recorded history of a young Princess Elizabeth and her wider family - and allowing the Queen to tell us her own story - is the very heart of this film."