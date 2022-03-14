Russian journalist crashes state-run newscast with anti-war message

Photo: Screenshot Channel One editor Marina Ovsyannikova crashed an evening newscast with anti-war message.

A Russian journalist has been arrested after crashing a newscast at the station she worked at with an anti-war banner.

Channel One editor Marina Ovsyannikova ran on set during the evening newscast on March 14.

The poster she carried read:

“No War. Stop the war! Don’t believe the propaganda! They’re lying to you here! Russians against war.”

Meduza News reports that during the few seconds before the broadcast cut away, Ovsyannikova repeated the words.

“No to war! Stop the war!”

Russian authorities say she will face charges for violating Russia’s new ban on “disinformation” about the invasion of Ukraine.

Channel One is Russia's first television station and is the most influential state-run channel in the country.

Ovsyannikova pre-recorded a statement for social media before the incident, where she called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “a crime” that is the sole responsibility of Vladimir Putin

“My father is Ukrainian. My mother is Russian. And they’ve never been enemies,” she said.

“Unfortunately, I’ve spent many of the last few years working for Channel One, doing Kremlin propaganda, and I’m deeply ashamed of this. Ashamed that I allowed lies to come from the TV screen. Ashamed that I allowed the zombification of Russian people. We were silent in 2014 when all this had just started. We didn’t protest when the Kremlin poisoned Navalny. We just silently watched this anti-human regime at work. And now the whole world has turned its back on us. And the next 10 generations won’t wash away the stain of this fratricidal war. We Russians are thinking and intelligent people. It’s in our power alone to stop all this madness. Go protest. Don’t be afraid of anything. They can’t lock us all away.”