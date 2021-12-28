184867
Hong Kong police arrest 6 journalists for sedition

Hong Kong police say they have arrested six current and former staff members of an online media company for conspiracy to publish a seditious publication.

The arrests happened early Wednesday and searches of their residences were underway, police said.

Police did not identify them but online outlet Stand News posted a video on Facebook of police officers at the home of a deputy editor to investigate the alleged crime.

The arrests come as authorities crack down on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

180556