Hong Kong police arrest 6 journalists for sedition

Photo: The Canadian Press Senior editor of "Stand News" Robson Chan, center, is arrested by police officers in Hong Kong Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Hong Kong police said they arrested several of its staff, including Chan, who is also head of the Hong Kong Journalists Association, early Wednesday morning for conspiracy to publish a seditious publication. (AP Photo)

Hong Kong police say they have arrested six current and former staff members of an online media company for conspiracy to publish a seditious publication.

The arrests happened early Wednesday and searches of their residences were underway, police said.

Police did not identify them but online outlet Stand News posted a video on Facebook of police officers at the home of a deputy editor to investigate the alleged crime.

The arrests come as authorities crack down on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.