7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Haiti

Photo: Twitter - Jose Flecher Buildings have collapsed after a significant earthquake in Haiti

UPDATE: 9 a.m.

The earthquake that hit Haiti Saturday has caused widespread destruction, and dozens of buildings in the small Caribbean country have collapsed as a result.

The U.S. Geological Survey says "high casualties and extensive damage are probable and the disaster is likely widespread."

Laura Allen, originally from Kaslo, runs Shelters International Disaster Response, and she is currently on the ground in Haiti.

"Aux Cayes is flattened and we don’t have casualties counts as yet," Allen tells Castanet. Aux Cayes (or Les Cayes) is located on the south shore of Haiti, near where the earthquake hit.

Videos and photos from the country show a number of buildings toppled.

Haiti was hit hard by a 7.0- magnitude earthquake in 2010 that caused more than 200,000 fatalities.

ORIGINAL: 7:15 a.m.

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter of the quake was 12 kilometres northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud, according to the survey.

People in the capital of Port-au-Prince felt the tremor and many rushed into the streets in fear.

Naomi Verneus, a 34-year-old resident of Port-au-Prince, said she was jolted awake by the earthquake and that her bed was shaking.

“I woke up and didn’t have time to put my shoes on. We lived the 2010 earthquake and all I could do was run. I later remembered my two kids and my mother were still inside. My neighbour went in and told them to get out. We ran to the street,” Verneus said.

- The Canadian Press