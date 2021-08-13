July was Earth's hottest month ever recorded

Photo: Debra Ceravolo Taken from Anarchist Mountain of NK'Mip fire, July 20, 2021

It’s not just the BC Interior that has been experiencing a hotter than normal summer.

The U.S. National Centers for Environmental Information has just announced that July 2021 was the warmest month in recorded history, dating back to 1880.

Last month’s global surface temperature was 0.93°C above the 20th century average of 15.8°C — the highest for July in the 142-year record.

This value was only 0.01°C higher than the previous record set in 2016, and tied in 2019 and 2020. The seven warmest Julys have all occurred since 2015.

July 2021 marked the 45th consecutive July and the 439th consecutive month with temperatures, at least nominally, above the 20th-century average.

Climatologically, July is the warmest month of the year. So with July 2021 the warmest July on record, at least nominally, this resulted in the warmest month on record for the globe.

During the month, temperatures were much warmer than average across parts of North America, Europe, northern and southern South America, northern Africa, the southern half of Asia, Oceania and parts of the western and northern Pacific, the Atlantic and Indian Oceans.

Temperatures were cooler than average across parts of northeastern Canada, the south-central and southeastern contiguous U.S., southern Africa, northern Russia and the southeastern Pacific Ocean.

Regionally, Asia had its warmest July on record, besting the previous record set in 2010. Europe had its second-warmest July (tied with 2010) on record, trailing behind the record warm July set in 2018. Meanwhile, North America, South America, Africa and Oceania had a top-10 warm July on record.

The news comes on the same week that the United Nations released a report on climate change, dubbed a "code red for humanity," urging countries to take drastic action to reduce emissions.