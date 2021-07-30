Arson suspected in wildfire that killed 4 and still threatens property

Photo: Arif Kaplan/Associated Press

Thousands of firefighters are battling wildfires in villages and resorts on Turkey's Mediterranean and Aegean coasts.

Four people have died and dozens have been taken to hospital. An investigation has been launched to determine if some of the fires were a result of arson.

A wildfire that broke out Wednesday near the Mediterranean coastal resort town of Manavgat, in Antalya province, had largely been contained, according to officials.

Meanwhile, another forest fire broke out near the town of Armutalan, close to the resort of Marmaris, 320 kilometres west of Antalya, threatening a coastal residential area that includes hotels. Some evacuations are underway as a precaution.