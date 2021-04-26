Thailand's prime minister fined for breaking face mask rule

Photo: The Canadian Press A shop assistant wears a face mask in Bangkok, Thailand.

Authorities in Thailand are imposing fines of up to 20,000 baht ($640) for people who fail to wear face masks, as the government struggles to cope with a new wave of coronavirus cases that is straining the medical system.

The capital, Bangkok, which has the largest number of cases, is also closing more than 30 types of businesses and services, including cinemas, parks, zoos, bars, pools and massage parlours. Gatherings of more than 20 people are banned. Shopping malls and department stores may continue operating, but with abbreviated hours.

Despite rapidly rising numbers, there currently are no nationwide lockdowns, curfews or travel bans, though individual provinces have been allowed to issue their own restrictions, including mandatory quarantines for visitors from other provinces. Forty-eight of the 76 provinces have imposed fines for not wearing face masks.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha was among the first to be fined for the offence on Monday, when the rule took effect in Bangkok. A photo on his official Facebook page showed him maskless as he chaired a meeting about COVID-19 vaccinations, drawing criticism online.

The city’s governor, Aswin Kwanmuang, said he, the city police chief and another officer went to collect a 6,000 baht ($190) fine from Prayuth, since it was his his first offence under rule. The incriminating photo was deleted from the prime minister’s account.

Health authorities on Monday announced 2.048 new infections and eight new deaths, the fourth day in a row with more than 2,000 new cases. That brought the country's totals to 57,508 cases and 148 fatalities.