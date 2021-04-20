171790
171600
World  

Jury reaches verdict at trial over George Floyd's death

Chauvin jury has verdict

The Canadian Press - | Story: 331533

The jury has reached a verdict at the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. The verdict is expected to be read between 1:30 and 2 p.m. Pacific Time today.

Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

The jury deliberated over parts of two days in a city on edge against another outbreak of unrest.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More World News

171600