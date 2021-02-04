Celebrate the freedom of working from home on Working Naked Day

Photo: Contributed

The COVID-19 global pandemic has forced changes across the world.

According to Statistics Canada, 4.7 million Canadians who don't normally work from home started to in response to the pandemic, based on a survey conducted the week of March 22, 2020.

The question now is of those who work from home, how many will be celebrating Working Naked Day on Friday.

One of my work colleagues, who shall remain nameless (I'm talking about you Kirk), who had been working from home for months, told me after returning to work this week, "this is the first time in weeks I've worn pants."

Now people could actually opt to wear nothing on February 5.

If you did work from home, you could, in theory, work naked and who would know?

Working Naked Day was founded by Lisa Kanarek, who came up with the idea 20 years ago.

The concept is to celebrate the freedom and flexibility that working from home allows for. Kanarek also says it's not just about clothing but also the feeling of being on your own when you don't have the support of the office team just steps away.

"For some, the thought of working from home leaves them feeling naked. No boss or coworkers to help if something goes awry. Sure, you might be able to track them down over the phone, but sometimes just knowing they are a few steps away can help," Kanarek says.

Castanet reached out to the Okanagan Naturist club, but they along with VanTan, a family-friendly naturist club in Vancouver, declined to comment on Working Naked Day.