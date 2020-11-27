165955
Sweden's Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip test positive for COVID-19

Sweden's Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip are the latest members of royalty to test positive for Covid-19.

Officials from the Swedish royal court told Reuters that the couple is "feeling relatively well under the circumstances" and had been experiencing "milder flu symptoms" since Wednesday.

Their relatives King Karl XIV Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel will also be tested for the virus, while it's unclear whether or not the couple's children Prince Alexander, four, and Prince Gabriel, three, are to undergo tests.

The children are not experiencing any symptoms at the moment.

The pair were last in contact with other members of the royal family at the funeral of Queen Silvia's brother Walther Sommerlath last Friday.

However, all attendees were tested before the event and social distancing was maintained, reported People

