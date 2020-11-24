165257
162613
World  

US consumer confidence drops to 96.1 as virus spreads

US confidence drops

The Canadian Press - | Story: 317262

U.S. consumer confidence fell to a reading of 96.1 in November as rising coronavirus cases pushed American optimism down to the lowest level since August.

The November reading released Tuesday by the the Conference Board said represents a drop from a revised 101.4 in October. The decline reflected a big drop in consumer expectations for income, business and labour market conditions.

The consumer confidence index is set on a scale with 100 equaling the confidence level in 1985.

In the leadup to the pandemic with the country enjoying unemployment at a half-century low of 3.9%, the confidence index had risen above 130. It stood at 132.6 in February but plunged to 85.7 in April as millions of Americans lost their jobs after the country went into lockdown to try to halt the spread of the pandemic.

The index has bounced around since its big April decline but remains well below the levels reached before the pandemic hit.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More World News

World
164936
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
163177
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
163162
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160189


More belly rubs!

Must Watch
This adorable Golden just wants more belly rubs.
Kitty clings to doorknob to be let in
Must Watch
This cat wants in the house NOW.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Tuesday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Jennifer Lopez accused of ripping off Beyonce’s Grammys performance for AMAs appearance
Music
Jennifer Lopez’s performance at the American Music Awards...



165780
162271