165257
162268
World  

Man leaves $3,000 tip for a beer as restaurant closes for virus

$3,000 tip for beer

The Canadian Press - | Story: 317131

A customer left a $3,000 tip for a single beer as a Cleveland restaurant voluntarily closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The man walked in Sunday, ordered the beer and asked for the check, which came to $7.02, Nighttown owner Brendan Ring wrote on Facebook.

Ring said the man wished him well and told him to share the tip with the four employees who were working brunch service.

As the man walked out, Ring wrote, he looked down at the tip and “realized he left a whopping $3,000.”

“I ran after him and he said no mistake we will see you when you reopen!”

Ring said he would not post the customer's name because he thinks the man wouldn't want that.

The owner said he and his serving staff were “humbly grateful for this incredibly kind and grand gesture.”

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More World News

World
164239
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
161351
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
165880
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165962


Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Monday mornings start better when you scroll through the Dose.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Demi Lovato’s ex accuses her of using breakup for ‘clout’
Music
Demi Lovato’s ex-fiance Max Ehrich has called out the pop...
Nostalgia
Galleries
A little ’80’s/ ’90’s nostalgia for your...
Nostalgia (2)
Galleries



162308
162268