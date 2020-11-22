165362
165412
World  

Israel strikes Hamas sites in Gaza Strip after rocket attack

Israel strikes sites in Gaza

The Canadian Press - | Story: 317117

Israeli aircraft on Sunday struck multiple sites in the Gaza Strip in response to a rocket fired earlier from the Palestinian territory, Israel's military said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

While several militant groups operate out of the Palestinian enclave, Israel holds Gaza’s Hamas rulers responsible for all rocket fire out of the territory and usually strikes Hamas targets in response.

The Israeli military said in a statement that fighter jets and attack helicopters hit two rocket ammunition manufacturing sites, underground infrastructure and a Hamas naval forces training compound.

Late Saturday, Palestinian militants in Gaza fired a rocket toward Israel, setting off air-raid sirens in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, the Israeli military said.

Israeli police said the rocket caused damage to a structure in the Ashkelon area, roughly 10 kilometres (6 miles) north of Gaza, but there were no injuries. Israeli media said the rocket struck a factory, causing damage.

Israel and Hamas, an Islamic militant group that seeks Israel’s destruction, are bitter enemies who have fought three wars and numerous skirmishes since Hamas seized power in Gaza in 2007.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More World News

World
165044
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
164489
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160189


Nostalgia

Galleries
A little ’80’s/ ’90’s nostalgia for your Sunday evening.
Nostalgia (2)
Galleries
Prince Harry crowned World’s Sexiest Royal
Showbiz
Prince Harry may have relinquished his role as a senior British...
Seal comes to hold hands!
Must Watch
He came back from a quick bath to hold hands with his trainer, so...
Accidental Camouflage
Galleries
Accidental camouflage is the best camouflage.



162851
163947