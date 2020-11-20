165834
World  

Official: Ethiopia's latest airstrike hits Tigray university

Airstrike hits university

The Canadian Press - | Story: 316932

A university official says the latest airstrike by Ethiopia’s military has struck the school in the capital of the defiant Tigray region and caused major damage, while the United States says neither side in the conflict is heeding calls for de-escalation.

The senior official described Thursday’s airstrike in an email shared with The Associated Press. It was not immediately clear if anyone was killed or wounded in the airstrike in Mekele.

“How on earth” can a government bombard its own people, the senior official asked. The AP is not naming the official because they could not be reached directly.

There was no immediate comment from Ethiopia’s government, which has been fighting the Tigray regional forces since a Nov. 4 attack on a military base there. Ethiopia’s government has acknowledged carrying out airstrikes. The Tigray regional government has acknowledged firing missiles.

Each side regards the other as illegal regards the other as illegal, the result of a falling-out between Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Tigray leaders who once dominated the country's ruling coalition.

With communications to the region severed, no one knows how many people have been killed, and verifying either side’s claims is challenging.

“At this point, neither party, from what we hear, is interested in mediation,” the top U.S. diplomat to Africa, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Tibor Nagy, told reporters Thursday evening.

Nagy said of the airstrike: “From what you say, I certainly hope it’s not true.”

Alarmed by the potential for disaster in Ethiopia and beyond, 17 U.S. senators urged Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a letter Thursday to engage Abiy directly to push for an immediate cease-fire.

Ethiopia's government has said it is marching in a final push to Mekele, the Tigray capital, with the goal to arrest the ruling “clique” from the region's Tigray People's Liberation Front. The TPLF infuriated Abiy's government when it objected to the pandemic-related postponement of national elections until next year and held its own election in September.

Now, deadly fighting continues in a heavily armed region of some 6 million people, a clash some observers have compared to an inter-state war at the heart of the strategic Horn of Africa.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More World News

World
164516
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
161974
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
163183
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161505


Dog dances to country music

Must Watch
As soon as this adorable shiba inu heard some country music playing, it felt the music flow through its buddy and started dancing...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Congrats, you made it to Friday!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Jennifer Lopez: ‘I’m not the great mom I thought I was’
Showbiz
Jennifer Lopez has discovered she’s not the amazing mom she...
Similar movie posters
Galleries
Same ideas? Maybe…



161863
162268