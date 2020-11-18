Peruvians get third president in a week amid cautious hopes

Photo: The Canadian Press

Peru swore in its third president in just over a week Tuesday in a televised ceremony that residents of the fraught South American country watched with both hope and skepticism after the worst constitutional crisis in two decades.

Donning the red and white presidential sash, Francisco Sagasti promised to restore trust in government and paid homage to two young men who died during protests that erupted last week when Congress voted to oust a popular predecessor.

“We can’t bring them back to life,” he said. “But we can stop this from happening again.”

In Lima, many said they were cautiously optimistic the elder statesman could steer the county back to stability after a week of upheaval. But Sagasti has a steep road ahead.

Young Peruvians still angry at a government they see as self-interested and corrupt marched in the capital after the ceremony. Congress remains full of squabbling political parties that have pushed two presidents out in the course of one five-year term. And Sagasti has just five months in office before the presidential election.

“In my 63 years I’ve never seen a good president,” said Victor Mezzarina as he stood outside Congress offering to exchange the Peruvian currency, the sol, for dollars. “I hope this one is different.”

Peru plunged into turmoil last week when Congress voted to oust ex-President Martín Vizcarra. Protesters filled the streets, decrying the move as a parliamentary coup. Legislators swore in a little-known politician and rice farmer as the country’s interim leader. But he resigned five days later after most of his Cabinet resigned and the demonstrations turned violent.

For more than 24 hours, Peru had no designated president.

An engineer by training, Sagasti became Peru’s chief of state a day after being voted in as the leader of Congress. Because Manuel Merino had no vice-president when he resigned Sunday, that made Sagasti next in line. He is a respected scholar whose works include a book titled, “Democracy and Good Governance.” In 1996, he was among those taken hostage by Tupac Amaru rebels at the Japanese ambassador’s residence in Lima.

Sagasti’s reputation as a consensus builder makes him an apt choice for the moment, said Michael Shifter, who is head of the Inter-American Dialogue think-tank and knows the new president.

“He always had ideas about trying to build bridges in Peru,” Shifter said. “That’s what he really stood for.”

The 76-year-old centrist lawmaker spent the initial hours after being becoming head of Congress on Monday visiting hospitals where injured protesters were recovering and promising to do everything in his power to bring hope back to Peru.

He reiterated that message in his speech Tuesday, vowing to rename a presidential scholarship in honour of Peru's youth. He praised protesters for reminding politicians of the democratic values they are sworn to uphold. And he promised to continue the fight against corruption.

“This great movement we have seen in all regions of the country belongs to the youth,” he said.