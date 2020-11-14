165076
165412
World  

Army identifies 5 Americans killed in Egypt helicopter crash

5 Americans killed in crash

The Canadian Press - | Story: 316412

The Army on Saturday identified the five American soldiers killed in a helicopter crash this week while on a peacekeeping mission in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

The soldiers were part of an international force that monitors the four-decade-old Israeli-Egyptian peace agreement. The Multinational Force and Observers said the soldiers were on a routine mission when the Black Hawk helicopter crashed Thursday near Sharm el-Sheikh, a popular Egyptian resort on the Red Sea.

A French peacekeeper and Czech officer also were killed, and a sixth American on the helicopter was injured.

The Army said the cause of the crash is still under investigation. On the day of the crash, the MFO said at that point there were no signs of an attack and it appeared to have been an accident.

The Army identified the dead as Capt. Seth Vernon Vandekamp, 31, from Katy, Texas; Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Gearld Garza, 34, from Fayetteville, North Carolina; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Sameh Ghabour, 27, from Marlborough, Massachusetts; Staff Sgt. Kyle Robert McKee, 35, from Painesville, Ohio; and Sgt. Jeremy Cain Sherman, 23, from Watseka, Illinois.

Thirteen countries contribute troops to the peacekeeping force, with the United States making up the largest contingent. The responsibilities include monitoring troop levels along the border and ensuring the freedom of navigation through the Strait of Tiran.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More World News

World
165848
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
165848
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163175


Happy pug knows it

Must Watch
If you’re happy and you know it say WOO WOO!
Tiny World
Must Watch
Very tiny things.  
Home Alone 2 director: ‘Donald Trump bullied his way into cameo’
Showbiz
Donald Trump bullied his way into Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,
The laughing duck
Must Watch
Toddler laughs as he and husky howl together
Must Watch
Mom Alexandria Smith of Walker, Michigan, filmed the adorable...



165011
162265