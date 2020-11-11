Eta regains hurricane strength as Florida prepares for second hit

Photo: The Canadian Press Residents clear debris from a flooded street in Davie, Fla.

Eta regained hurricane strength Wednesday morning as Florida braced for a second hit from the storm.

The storm's maximum sustained winds increased to around 75 mph off Florida's southwest coast.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami issued a hurricane watch for a 120-mile stretch that includes Tampa and St. Petersburg. The storm has been in the Gulf of Mexico since crossing over South Florida on Sunday.

The latest hurricane watch extends from Anna Maria Island, which is south of St. Petersburg, to Yankeetown.

Eta was about 130 miles west-southwest of Fort Myers early Wednesday and moving at 15 mph.

The hurricane centre said “life-threatening storm surge" is possible early Thursday, and forecasters advised residents to heed warnings from local officials. Tropical storm-force winds are expected in the area by late Wednesday.

Forecasts call for more rain from the storm system over parts of already drenched South Florida.

“Never seen this, never, not this deep,” said Anthony Lyas, who has lived in his now-waterlogged Fort Lauderdale neighbourhood since 1996. He described hearing water and debris slamming against his shuttered home overnight as the storm crossed Florida.

The storm first hit Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane and killed nearly 70 people from Mexico to Panama, before moving into the Gulf of Mexico early Monday.

“It was far worse than we could’ve ever imagined, and we were prepared,” said Arbie Walker, a 27-year-old student whose Fort Lauderdale apartment was filled with 5 or 6 inches of water.

There was nowhere for the water to go across much of South Florida, which had already experienced nearly 14 inches of rain in October.