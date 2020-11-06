165260
165132
World  

Florida man thinks he hears intruder, shoots pregnant wife

Wasn't intruder, wife shot

The Canadian Press - | Story: 315662

A Florida man who thought he heard an intruder outside his bedroom door instead fatally shot his pregnant wife, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home in Stuart, Sheriff William Snyder of Martin County told news outlets. The man told detectives he didn't realize his wife was not in the room. He frantically called 911 and told dispatchers he had accidentally shot his wife, according to the sheriff.

“He gave us a pretty in-depth statement, in which he said that he awoke in the middle of the night, thought he heard somebody in the house, went to investigate with a handgun, saw a shape in the hallway and fired one round and unfortunately, it turned out to be his wife,” Snyder said.

The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital where she was taken. She was six months pregnant, and doctors were able to save the baby, WPBF reported.

Deputies said a 2-year-old child in the home when the shooting happened was not injured. The sheriff's office cited the state's Marsy's Law in not releasing the names of the woman or her husband. The law, approved by voters, was designed to protect victims of crime.

“This is a nightmare case,” Snyder said. “You know somebody who thinks he’s defending his home, actually shoots his wife.”

The sheriff said an investigation is ongoing.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More World News

World
163625
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
163625
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
165223
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164862


Ahhhhhhhh

Must Watch
Friday Morning Awesomeness- November 6, 2020
Daily Dose
Friday mornings always start better with a gallery packed with...
Friday Morning Awesomeness- November 6, 2020 (2)
Daily Dose
James Blunt: ‘I’ve had wonderful gifts from stalkers’
Showbiz
James Blunt sees a positive side to having his own stalkers...
Awesome Photoshop
Galleries
We usually show you Photoshop fails, but here are some awesome...



162297
162262